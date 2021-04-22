Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Andritz (ADRZY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS: ADRZY) recently:

4/13/2021 – Andritz had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/12/2021 – Andritz was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Andritz was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Andritz was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – Andritz was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Andritz had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/4/2021 – Andritz had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/4/2021 – Andritz had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ADRZY traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.10. 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Andritz AG has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

