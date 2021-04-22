Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avista (AVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Avista (NYSE: AVA):

4/16/2021 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

4/15/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2021 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2021 – Avista had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sidoti. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/1/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/25/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 97.13%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,680,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Avista by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Avista by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Avista by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Avista by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

