Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Celyad Oncology (CYAD)

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ: CYAD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

4/16/2021 – Celyad Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

4/8/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

4/7/2021 – Celyad Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

3/31/2021 – Celyad Oncology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading.

3/25/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD remained flat at $$6.55 during trading on Thursday. 40,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,054. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.69. Celyad Oncology SA has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

Celyad Oncology SA engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform.

