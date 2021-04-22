Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2021 – Preferred Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Preferred Bank had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Preferred Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $82.00. They now have an “above average” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/13/2021 – Preferred Bank was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Preferred Bank had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Preferred Bank was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Preferred Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $983.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 48.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.