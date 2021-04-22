Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

4/9/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Knight-Swift's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. During 2020, the company returned $54.2 million to its shareholders in the form of dividends and $179.6 million through share buybacks. Its free cash flow generation supports shareholder friendly activities. The company's efforts to control costs are encouraging too. Evidently, adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses as a % of revenues) improved to 85.3% in 2020 from 88.4% in 2019. The improvement was mainly due to lower costs. Evidently, total operating expenses declined 6.9% year over year in 2020. However, freight weakness (when compared with the 2019 levels) is a concern. Moreover, the company expects inflationary pressure on driver wages, recruiting and hiring expenses to remain in 2021, which might hurt its results.”

3/26/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

3/16/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

3/11/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

3/10/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

3/10/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

3/4/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at KCG Holdings, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

3/4/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

3/4/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at Knight Equity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $46.56 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

