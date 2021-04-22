Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Luminex (LMNX)

Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2021 – Luminex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

4/19/2021 – Luminex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

4/13/2021 – Luminex was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

4/13/2021 – Luminex was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/12/2021 – Luminex was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NASDAQ:LMNX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,228. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 559,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,662,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Luminex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

