Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Luminex (LMNX)

Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/19/2021 – Luminex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.
- 4/19/2021 – Luminex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.
- 4/13/2021 – Luminex was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.
- 4/13/2021 – Luminex was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/12/2021 – Luminex was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
NASDAQ:LMNX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,228. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61.
Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 559,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,662,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Luminex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.
Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.