Welbilt Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,446 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 14,408% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at $988,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 88.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at $199,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 564.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.