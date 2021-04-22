Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after buying an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 422,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,755,422. The company has a market capitalization of $178.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.86, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

