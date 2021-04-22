Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 662,097 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.23. 621,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,755,422. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

