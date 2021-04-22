Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $690.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $645.00 to $690.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $591.40.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $11.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $630.01. 13,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,933. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $588.08 and its 200 day moving average is $500.36. The firm has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $658,961,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

