Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02. Welltower has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $76.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Welltower by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

