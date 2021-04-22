Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Roche in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Roche by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RHHBY shares. Erste Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Roche stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,074. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $295.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.2782 per share. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Roche’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

