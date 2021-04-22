Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 1,665 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $374.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.