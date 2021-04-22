Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 2,260 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of American Tower by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after buying an additional 772,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

AMT traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.52. 23,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,333. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.09.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

