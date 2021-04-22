Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 2,912 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $169.64. 5,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,324. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

