Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 5,970 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $124.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,304. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $220.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

