Wendell David Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $323.75. The company had a trading volume of 73,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,198. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.14 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The stock has a market cap of $348.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

