WeOwn (CHX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $195,511.00

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. WeOwn has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $195,511.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

