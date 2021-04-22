WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.56 on Thursday. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $38.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 44.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

