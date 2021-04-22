West Bancorporation (WTBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WTBA opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $406.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

