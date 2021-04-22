West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 1-Year High at $325.36

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $325.36 and last traded at $324.85, with a volume of 433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.81 and its 200 day moving average is $285.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

