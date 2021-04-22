West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 6.00-6.15 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. On average, analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WST opened at $323.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.49. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $163.83 and a 12 month high of $324.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

