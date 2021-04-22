West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Shares Up 1.3%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.15. 2,044 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.21.

West Shore Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WSSH)

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

