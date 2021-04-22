Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.98

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and traded as high as $14.08. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 21,751 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
