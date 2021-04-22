Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.98

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and traded as high as $14.08. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 21,751 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 323,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

