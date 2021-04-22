Western Digital (WDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.75.

Several analysts have commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

