Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.74

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.74 and last traded at $84.74, with a volume of 12431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

