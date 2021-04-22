Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) shares were down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.35 and last traded at $91.35. Approximately 2,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 621,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

