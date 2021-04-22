WEX (WEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect WEX to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts expect WEX to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE WEX opened at $224.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.