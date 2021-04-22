Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $777,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 296,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 236,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

