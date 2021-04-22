WHALE Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.36 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $19.68 or 0.00038469 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $107.36 million and approximately $742,360.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00064708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00283528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.82 or 0.01006374 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00025584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.62 or 0.00671709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,678.79 or 1.01022177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

