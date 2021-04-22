Whirlpool Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,466 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 250% compared to the average volume of 1,847 call options.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.75. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $97.17 and a twelve month high of $240.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Whirlpool by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Whirlpool by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

