Whitecap Resources (WCP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Whitecap Resources to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.30 million.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$5.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.26 and a 52 week high of C$6.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.73%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

WCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.27.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

