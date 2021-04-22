WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Billion

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00003365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $14.49 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00023037 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00020741 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006453 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 920,153,850 coins and its circulating supply is 720,153,849 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

