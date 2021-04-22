Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.25

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.25 and traded as high as $9.85. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 157,224 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $412.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.