Whiting Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

NYSE WLL opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,043,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 320,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 276,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 241,406 shares during the period. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

