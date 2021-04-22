WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Stock Price Up 5.7%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) shares shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. 1,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 389,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 50.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 114,925 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

