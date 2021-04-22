William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stride in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

LRN opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. Stride has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. Stride’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

