William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $122.60 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.38. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,074.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after buying an additional 210,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

