William Blair Weighs in on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $199.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $112.41 and a 12-month high of $202.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 64,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

