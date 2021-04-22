William Blair Weighs in on Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

EW opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $95.96.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $672,127.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 371,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $538,988.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,939.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

