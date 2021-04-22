William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) Trading 6.9% Higher

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00.

About William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL)

William H. Sadlier, Inc publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

