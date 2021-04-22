Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Purchased by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 5.5% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned approximately 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $21,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,508. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $173.06 and a one year high of $245.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

