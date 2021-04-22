Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $235.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $173.06 and a 1 year high of $245.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.25.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

