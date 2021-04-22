WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

