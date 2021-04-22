Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $163.99

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.99 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.59). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.50), with a volume of 7,654 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The company has a market capitalization of £167.25 million and a P/E ratio of 28.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.99.

Get Wilmington alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.