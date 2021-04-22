Wing (WING) Trading Down 35.8% This Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Wing has a market capitalization of $56.95 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $37.20 or 0.00072993 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00062815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.00284885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004014 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027021 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.06 or 0.00971488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.00674563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,886.25 or 0.99857915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,655,983 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,983 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

