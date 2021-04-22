Wintrust Financial Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average is $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.