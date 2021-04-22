Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.22

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 8766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Several analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

