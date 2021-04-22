WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. WNS updated its FY22 guidance to $2.98-3.21 EPS.

WNS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,160. WNS has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.26. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Cowen lifted their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

