WNS (NYSE:WNS) Shares Gap Down to $73.80

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.80, but opened at $71.82. WNS shares last traded at $72.46, with a volume of 134 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Get WNS alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WNS by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WNS by 477.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 39,708 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.